Overnight heavy rain brings flash flooding to parts of the Memphis area

If you are traveling this morning, avoid driving through large puddles of water. Slow down, don't drive distracted and keep your eyes on the road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several areas across Memphis and Shelby County experienced flooding due to heavy storm rains overnight.

Flooding was reported at the intersection of Davidson Rd. and Stateline Rd. in Olive Branch. The underpass is also flooded at Lamar and Willett.

There is also flooding at Union and East Pkwy, Union and Avalon, Lamar and Park, McCool Ave & Semmes St., parts of Downtown and parts of Arlington.

Flood water covered the underpass at Walnut Grove and Poplar in Midtown this morning, but some of that flood water has drained.

Arlington viewers told us flood water was so severe that it covered living rooms in their homes.

