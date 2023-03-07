Shelby County District Attorney's office working with national reform group to improve data transparency

The group will help design a ‘data dashboard’ online which the public will be able to access.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday it is working with a national reform group to improve data transparency in the office.

The D.A.’s office said it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Justice Innovation Lab (JIL) after months of consultations and meetings.

Under the agreement, JIL will embed employees with the D.A.’s office for 12 to 18 months, and interview staff and review the office’s data. They will then show the D.A.’s staff how the data can be used to evaluate performance and help design a ‘data dashboard’ online which the public will be able to access.

"Increasing data transparency is something I've been talking about since the start of my campaign," said DA Steve Mulroy in a news release. "I'm pleased to have national experts who specialize in this area to help us use data to measure performance, drive decision making, and let the public hold the system accountable."