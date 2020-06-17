Shelby County Sheriff announces new excessive force policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has a new policy in place in an effort to prevent excessive force.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced Wednesday the Duty to Intervene policy, which directs deputies to intervene and report the use of excessive force by another deputy.
In a Twitter post, Sheriff Bonner says the Duty to Intervene policy is an enhancement to SCSO's existing Code of Ethics.
