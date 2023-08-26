Official political parties of Shelby County deciding not to endorse partisan leaders for Shelby County school board elections

Last year, TN lawmakers passed a law allowing school board elections to be partisan. Opposition has now sparked after some Shelby County groups moved implement this.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It looks like the Shelby County Democratic and Republican parties are backing off plans to start having partisan elections for local school boards.

Last year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a law allowing school board elections in Tennessee to be partisan.

Some local groups then pushed to make that happen in Shelby County with both parties going along, but that sparked opposition from parents on both sides of the aisle and from all seven school systems.

Members of the systems resoundingly said schools in Shelby County should be immune from having partisan politics injected into the process.