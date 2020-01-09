Shop Les Passees pop-up consignment and help local children during pandemic

Les Passees Stock Exchange 2020 Pop-up Consignment fundraiser provides services and education to pre-school children with developmental delays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Give back to local children during the pandemic by shopping the Les Passees Stock Exchange 2020 Pop-up Consignment.

Stock Exchange is an annual consignment sale for home furnishings and decorative items, which has been held for more than 34 years. The money generated from the sale goes to help fund Les Passees.

This year's sale is being held virtually, instead of people being able to shop in person, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Les Passees, Inc. is a women’s volunteer organization that helps fund the Harwood Center which is one of very few local organizations that provides services and education to pre-school children with developmental delays and helps prepare them for the future.

They also support Les Passees Kids on the Block, an educational puppet troupe performing in Shelby County schools sharing powerful messages about bullying, anger management and saying no to drugs and alcohol. Les Passees Kids on the Block reaches 25,000 school kids each year.

The funds needed to support Les Passees' missions depend largely on the success of the Stock Exchange.

You can shop the Les Passees Stock Exchange 2020 from September 1 through October 30, by clicking here.

If you would like to consign, book an appointment by calling 901-410-7956.