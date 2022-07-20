Two West Memphis teens are tackling lawns and ready to expand their business

The young entrepreneurs of 'B and C Mowing' are perfecting their craft, and putting a lot of work in.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Most people start businesses for financial freedom, but Bobby Loyer’s business started because of shoes.

“I wanted to make my own money plus help the community so I asked my mom what I could do to make some money and she said mowing,” Loyer said.

The task was too big for just one 13-year-old boy alone, so he called his friend Cayden Wynn with an offer he wouldn’t refuse.

“I thought let’s do it,” Wynn said.

Just like that ‘B and C Mowing’ was created. Now two months later and more than a dozen lawns mowed, the two have been tag teaming yards across West Memphis. They’ve been learning new tricks along the way, while still perfecting the old ones.

“They’ve learned how to edge, they’ve never edged before. They’ve learned how to use a mower that bags. They’ve learned how to use blowers they’ve never used before. They’ve also learned how to knock on doors and talk to people appropriately. It’s really helped them for their future,” Loyer’s mom Ashton Aaron said.

Loyer said their progress motivates him to keep going.

Now, the pair feel like they’re ready to expand business. Their services include cleaning, mowing, weeding, edging, and even hauling away old trash.

“We’re doing about three yards on Saturday, maybe one on Sunday, and fitting one into the week. So we’re looking for a little more business right now,” Aaron said.

So, when you hire ‘B and C Mowing’ for any future lawn care services, you’re not only investing in these two teenage entrepreneurs' dream, but their futures.

“We make sure you’re satisfied with your yard, and we have a good attitude while mowing. And we don’t leave anything behind,” Loyer said.

“We’re going to cut it, we’re going to edge it, we’re going to pull out all of your weeds, and we’re going to make you happy,” Wynn said.