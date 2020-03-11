Tennessee Division of Elections has official Election Day hotline

The hotline is to report misinformation or to get answers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — To report possible voter fraud or misinformation or get answers to Election Day questions, Tennessee voters are encouraged to call the Division of Elections’ toll-free Election Day hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

"Our office is here to assist voters casting their ballots and to preserve the integrity of our election," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "If you have questions or concerns, please call our Electing Day hotline."

Tennessee voters can find their Election Day polling location, hours of operation and sample ballot on the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.