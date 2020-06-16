Tennessee lawmaker sparks discussion on Facebook about aggressive policing

Local 24 News is exploring this topic and others as part of a series of uncomfortable conversations about race.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Continuing with Local 24 News’ series Uncomfortable Conversations, we are looking at a topic brought up on Facebook by State Representative Antonio Parkinson.

“How old were you when an officer pulled a gun on you for the first time?”

“They just pulled up (saying) ‘everybody get down, everybody get down.’ I’m a kid, traumatized,” said a man who wished to remain unnamed. He says he was just 9-years-old the first time an officer pointed a gun at him. It wasn’t the last.

The Memphian is in his 30s.

“Everybody’s not a criminal and I mean, hey you don’t have to bring a gun every time. It’s a problem,” he said.

Over 200 people responded to Representative Parkinson’s Facebook post.

“I wanted my colleagues to see the responses that I was getting on this post,” said Parkinson. “Where I was surprised at was the amount of women that had guns pulled on them.”

Charlie Frank was 20-year-old traveling from Detroit to Ohio.

“I’m black. This is what they tell me my whole life, so I was just going through the survival kit that I had in my mind,” said Frank.

Frank says he too underwent trauma.

“Anytime I see lights,” said Frank. “Blue and red together never makes me feel good.”

Frank says he felt the officer he encountered could have more empathy, relating to his mother and father who wanted him home safe.