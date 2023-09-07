Tennessee representatives pay tribute to former state senator Roy Herron

Herron died Saturday in Nashville. The 69-year-old served in the state house and senate between 1986 and 2012.

Lawmakers, universities and even a former vice president paid tribute to a former state representative who passed away on Saturday — senator and chair of the Tennessee Democratic party Roy Herron.

Herron died Saturday in Nashville — one week after the Tennessee wildlife resources agency said he was seriously injured in a jet ski accident on Kentucky Lake at Panther Bay, about 130 miles northeast of Memphis.

The 69-year-old served in the state house and senate between 1986 and 2012. Beginning in 2013 he served a two-year term as chair of the Tennessee Democratic party.

In a public statement, state senator Raumesh Akbari of Memphis said the following:

"Roy Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear. Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare and working families."

Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore called Herron "a dear friend" who "always stood up for [Tennessee's] most vulnerable."

Roy Herron was a dear friend and one of Tennessee’s most devoted citizens. His untimely passing is a tragedy. Roy was a steadfast advocate for the working people of TN and always stood up for our most vulnerable. My heart goes out to his beloved family Nancy, John, Rick & Ben. — Al Gore (@algore) July 9, 2023

Congressman Steve Cohen described Herron as "bright, diligent and honest."

Saddened by the death of former colleague in Tennessee General Assembly, Roy Herron.Roy succumbed to injuries from jet ski accident last weekend apparently caused by negligence of another.

He was bright,diligent, and honest. A politician destined for greatness but Tn. changed. — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 9, 2023

Representative Gloria Johnson of "Tennessee Three"-fame said she sends "love and peace" to Herron's family.

Such sad news. Most recently I appreciated Roy for being in the fight for public schools and against vouchers. Sending love and strength to his family. Peace. https://t.co/dKuq3AlcdF — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) July 9, 2023

The University of Tennessee Martin official Twitter praised Herron for his "long service in the Tennessee General Assembly" and stating that the people of Tennessee will "anchor his incredible legacy."

Roy Herron's long service in the Tennessee General Assembly and to the people of Tennessee will anchor his incredible legacy. We grieve with his family and many friends while we remember someone who made a difference in the lives of many. pic.twitter.com/y7fHB7HpDB — UT Martin (@utmartin) July 9, 2023

Memphis mayoral candidate and NAACP Memphis chapter president Van Turner shared a picture of the two of them during a campaign.