Tennessee representatives pay tribute to former state senator Roy Herron

Lawmakers, universities and even a former vice president paid tribute to a former state representative who passed away on Saturday — senator and chair of the Tennessee Democratic party Roy Herron.
Herron died Saturday in Nashville — one week after the Tennessee wildlife resources agency said he was seriously injured in a jet ski accident on Kentucky Lake at Panther Bay, about 130 miles northeast of Memphis.
The 69-year-old served in the state house and senate between 1986 and 2012. Beginning in 2013 he served a two-year term as chair of the Tennessee Democratic party.
In a public statement, state senator Raumesh Akbari of Memphis said the following:
"Roy Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear. Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare and working families."
Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore called Herron "a dear friend" who "always stood up for [Tennessee's] most vulnerable."
Congressman Steve Cohen described Herron as "bright, diligent and honest."
Representative Gloria Johnson of "Tennessee Three"-fame said she sends "love and peace" to Herron's family.
The University of Tennessee Martin official Twitter praised Herron for his "long service in the Tennessee General Assembly" and stating that the people of Tennessee will "anchor his incredible legacy."
Memphis mayoral candidate and NAACP Memphis chapter president Van Turner shared a picture of the two of them during a campaign.