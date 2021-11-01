Tennessee, Texas men charged in connection with Capitol riot

Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riot.

DALLAS — Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer and a man from Tennessee have been charged for being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock Jr. was arrested in Texas and charged Sunday in federal court in the District of Columbia with unlawfully entering a building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. During the deadly riot Wednesday, Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy, vest and carrying zip-tie handcuff.

Also Sunday, Eric Gavelek Munchel was was arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riot. Prosecutors say photos also show that he appeared to have plastic restraints.