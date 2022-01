Memphis Police tweeted just before 5:00 p.m. Monday that officers were on the scene of the crash at I-55 and Shelby Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said three children have been critically injured in a rush-hour crash.

Memphis Police tweeted just before 5:00 p.m. Monday that officers were on the scene of the crash at I-55 and Shelby Drive.

Investigators said three children were taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. They have not said if anyone else was hurt or what led to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.