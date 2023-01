The accident happened on I-40 between Whitten and Appling Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple lanes were blocked after a police marked vehicle crashed with another car in an accident on I-40 eastbound between Whitten and Appling.

According to Memphis Police dispatch, the accident happened at 12:52 a.m.

Memphis Fire Department said two people were transported Regional One Hospital in critical condition and two others were transported to Baptist East.