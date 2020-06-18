University of Memphis, Peabody Hotel and Atmos Energy win big at Best of the Best Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — United Way of the Mid-South held their third annual Best of the Best Awards virtually today on their Facebook channel. The awards highlight companies for their achievements in workplace campaigns, which go toward United Way’s Community Impact Fund. The grants given to local nonprofits from the Community Impact Fund are United Way’s largest and most familiar community investments.
The aligned grant making is a hallmark of our United Way, and funding is awarded to agencies and programs that are designed to help individuals and families become economically and socially mobile.
“We are grateful for the commitment of our corporate partners, and we wanted to find a way to thank them while remaining socially distant,” said Mary Sexton, Vice President of Resource Development for United Way of the Mid-South. “The campaign donations, coupled with funding from individual donors and grant sources, help us support local nonprofits to have the maximum impact on moving individuals and families from where they are to where they dream to be. It is a true testament to our ability to do more good together than any one of us can do alone.”
The winners include:
- Best Team Effort, Small Company (100 employees or less) -- Atmos Energy
- Best Team Effort, Medium Company (101-1,000 employees) -- Valero
- Best Team Effort, Large Company (1,000+ employees) -- Memphis Light, Gas & Water
- Best Difference Maker -- International Paper
- Best Campaign Climber, Small/Medium Company -- Bank of America
- Best Campaign Climber, Large Company -- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Best Game Changer, Leadership Donors -- Belz Enterprises
- Best Game Changer, Tocqueville Donors -- First Horizon
- Best Corporate Champion -- FedEx
- Best Campaign Kickoff -- Regions Bank
- Best In-Kindness -- Principle Toyota
- Best of the Best, Small Company -- Atmos Energy
- Best of the Best, Medium Company -- Peabody Hotel
- Best of the Best, Large Company -- University of Memphis