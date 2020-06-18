University of Memphis, Peabody Hotel and Atmos Energy win big at Best of the Best Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — United Way of the Mid-South held their third annual Best of the Best Awards virtually today on their Facebook channel. The awards highlight companies for their achievements in workplace campaigns, which go toward United Way’s Community Impact Fund. The grants given to local nonprofits from the Community Impact Fund are United Way’s largest and most familiar community investments.

“We are grateful for the commitment of our corporate partners, and we wanted to find a way to thank them while remaining socially distant,” said Mary Sexton, Vice President of Resource Development for United Way of the Mid-South. “The campaign donations, coupled with funding from individual donors and grant sources, help us support local nonprofits to have the maximum impact on moving individuals and families from where they are to where they dream to be. It is a true testament to our ability to do more good together than any one of us can do alone.”