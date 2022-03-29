'Wall That Heals' Vietnam War memorial coming to Memphis area

The Wall That Heals bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington D.C. Each year, 29 cities across the United States get the honor of hosting the wall for a period of time.

It's an honor the city of Crawfordsville, Arkansas, will get this year from April 7 – April 10 at Old School Yard Park. The exhibit will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public.