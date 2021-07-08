Harris English leads heading into Round 4 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Moving day lived up to its name on Saturday of WGC at TPC Southwind with multiple golfers making a push on the leaderboards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Harris English played well enough on Saturday to keep from being moved from the top spot on moving day, but round three proved to be a bit more challenging for the leader.

“You’re going to have nine holes like that where you’re not hitting it quite as good as you want to, your scrapping around,” said English.

English made par on holes one through seven.

Two consecutive birdies from English, however, helped English remain at the top of the leaderboard finishing with 5 birdies Saturday, -18 under par overall.

“It’s nice taking any birdies you can get because I know it's going to be hard tomorrow. I’m going to need all the birdies I can get,” English added.

Cameron Smith remains in second heading into Round 4.

He’s now tied with Bryson Dechambeau who moved up from his seventh-place finish in Round 2.

Abraham Ancer and Ian Poulter both dropped on the leader board Saturday but remain just within stokes of English.

“Rough finish there needed some birdies coming in, definitely no bogeys.,” said Ancer.

Abraham picked up two bogeys on the last two holes finishing in fourth -14 under par.

Poulter is now tied with Scottie Sheffler in fifth with -13 under par overall.

Dustin Johnson moved close to the top of the leader board.

Seven birdies made up for a couple of bogeys today pushing him to a four-way tie at seventh finishing -sitting par.

“Like the way the game is trending, starting to get a little more consistency, starting to hit the shots that I want to hit,” said Dustin.

However, throughout the entire WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, English has remained atop the leader board as he pushes to repeat a 2013 win at TPC Southwind.