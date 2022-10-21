Helping the youth transition out of foster care| Youth Villages 5k race is back

Money raised from the race is used to fund Youth Villages’ LifeSet program, which helps young people transition out of foster care into adulthood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual Youth Villages 5k (YV5K) hosted by Memphis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) celebrates its 40th anniversary, continuing its support of young adults who are raised in foster care systems.

The YV5k race will take place Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The race will start at Boyle Investment Group located at 1000 Ridgeway Loop Memphis, TN 38119.

Senior Public Relations Coordinator Lamar Chance said money raised from the race is used to fund Youth Villages’ LifeSet program, which helps young people transition out of foster care into adulthood.

Registration for the race is still open. Online registration is closed, but anyone interested in registering can register in-person by picking up a pre-race registration packet from the MAAR office located at 6393 Poplar Ave. on Friday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Runners can also register in-person at the race Saturday morning from 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Registration for adults is $30, and registration for youth is $25 for youth.

Youth Villages is also accepting volunteers for the race. To sign up as a volunteer, click here.

There will be a post-race party with refreshments, entertainment and awards. Youth Villages said awards will be given to the top a male and female runner from each age group ranging from 10-years-old up to age 70. Youth Villages said it will also award an overall male and female runner.