Arkansas's Natural State Jackpot hits record high of $440K

The state's only in-state draw game reached a new record high of $440,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's only draw game, the Natural State Jackpot, has reached a record high prize of $440,000.

The previous high was set in May 2019 when the jackpot was $430,000, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The game started in October 2012 and drawing held at 8 p.m. every Monday through Saturday. Each play costs $1 and players select five numbers between 1 and 39. Players can also opt for the computer to select the numbers for them.

The prize starts at $50,000 and increases $5,000 every draw until it hits $150,000 where it increases by $10,000 until a winner is announced.

“Because NSJ is only sold in Arkansas, it is an excellent opportunity for an Arkansan to win a substantial jackpot while contributing to scholarships,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director.