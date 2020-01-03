Man shot and killed in Hickory Hill

Memphis Police are now investigating a homicide in Hickory Hill. According to police, a man's vehicle struck a pole, after he was shot while driving.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot while driving in Hickory Hill Sunday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police say the man was driving a red Ford Focus when he was shot and struck a pole.

Medics rushed the man to Regional One, where he later died from his injuries.

A witness told our Local 24 photojournalist that the incident started at the Cash Express with a possible robbery. The man was shot in that robbery attempt.