Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to talk to family

His doctors previously shared Thursday that Hamlin had begun to communicate in writing and his first question was “Did we win?”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ira Turner was unable to provide any other details in a text sent Friday morning to The Associated Press. The development was first reported by The Athletic.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed the update Friday morning and added that Hamlin has been able to talk to his family and care team. Multiple NFL insiders shared that Hamlin also addressed the team via Facetime.

The 24-year-old Hamlin was still listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin was also been able to grip people’s hands.

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.



His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

His doctors shared Thursday that Hamlin had begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?”