FBI seeks help in identifying person of interest in child sexual exploitation investigation

The woman, identified as Jane Doe 43, is between the ages of 20 and 30 and appears in a video with a child believed to have been made in Oct. 2019.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying an unknown woman who "may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation," the law enforcement agency said in a press release.

The woman, known only as Jane Doe 43, is pictured above. Other photos are available on the FBI’s website.

Jane Doe 43 is described as a white female with dark hair, between the ages of 20 and 30. She is heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information on her identity should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.