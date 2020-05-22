Family of Jamal Khashoggi forgives his killers, son says

The journalist entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018 and was never seen again.

The family of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post journalist who was murdered in Turkey in 2018, say they have forgiven his killers. That's according to a tweet from his son, Salah.

"In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God's saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah," Salah Khashoggi tweeted, according to a translation by Al Jazeera. "Therefore, we the sons of the Martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce that we pardon those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty."

Khashoggi, who was a resident of the U.S., had walked into his country’s consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, 2018, for an appointment to pick up documents that would allow him to get married. Turkish officials believe he was killed in the consulate and dismembered. His body has not been found.

A United Nations probe determined Khashoggi was met by 15 agents which included individuals who worked for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Associated Press. Among them was a forensic doctor.

Turkish prosecutors in March formally charged two former aides of bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals in the case. But all the suspects had left Turkey and Saudi Arabia rejected Turkish calls for their return to face trial in Turkey. Saudi Arabia insisted the kingdom’s courts are the correct place for them to be tried and has put 11 people on trial over the killing.

Five people were sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia while three other people were found guilty of covering up the crime and were sentenced to a combined 24 years in prison.