Mega Millions jackpot upped again, this time to $830 million

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanks to growing excitement and strong sales, Mega Millions says its jackpot is up to $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing, or $487.9 million if the winner picks cash instead of the 30-year annuity.

It's the third largest jackpot prize in the game's history and the fourth largest for any game. Only two billion-dollar jackpots have been higher for Mega Millions.

The prize money has quickly climbed in the last couple of weeks, but the odds of winning remain the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million. You have better odds of a smaller payoff, like winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. Even that is one in 12.6 million.

That's not stopping the building excitement for this jackpot, which recently swept up Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves. He said he bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets in hopes of sharing the jackpot with employees of the chicken finger chain.

"Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think!" Graves said on Twitter. At $2 a ticket, it cost at least $100,000.

If no one wins Tuesday night, there's a chance it could eventually set a new record. In the game's 20-year history there have only ever been two billion-dollar jackpots.

The world record for a jackpot remains $1.586 billion, which was a Powerball prize awarded in 2016.

Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.