Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around the world

PORTLAND, Maine — Fitness junkies locked out of gyms, commuters seeking to avoid mass transit, and families going stir crazy during the coronavirus pandemic are fueling a boom in bicycle sales.

In the U.S., bicycle aisles at mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target have been swept clean, and independent shops are doing a brisk business and are selling out of low- to mid-range “family” bikes.

The trend is mirrored around the globe, as cities better known for car-clogged streets install bike lanes to accommodate surging interest in cycling.