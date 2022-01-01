What are the odds of winning $500M in Powerball's first drawing of 2022?

No one has won the Powerball jackpot for 37 drawings in a row.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Saturday night marks the first Powerball drawing of 2022 -- and the lottery game is upping the ante.

According to a press release, game leaders have increased the jackpot from $483 million to $500 million to ring in the new year. That's $355.9 million if the winner chooses cash value. Powerball said it expects a majority of ticket purchases for this drawing be made on Saturday.

While the jackpot this time is large, the chance of winning all that money remains minuscule at one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning in general are 1 in 24.9. It's not uncommon to have months go by without a grand prize winner.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot for 37 drawings in a row. The last time someone hit jackpot was Oct. 4 in California, winning $699.8 million. That jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history and fifth largest in Powerball history.

Curious about the largest jackpot ever? Powerball says it holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion payout, set in 2016, was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are two dollars.