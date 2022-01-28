Memphis Veterans, polish off those resumes

MilitaryX is holding a virtual job fair for Mid-South military members, veterans, and their spouses in February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MilitaryX will hold a virtual job fair in February 8th to give Memphis veterans and their spouses a chance to get back to work.

On Tuesday, February 8th from 11am-2pm, members of the military, veterans, and their spouses in Memphis will get the opportunity to be interviewed virtually.

This free event will give veterans the chance to meet with over 25 employers and interviewed on the spot.

Applicants are asked to upload their resume after registering so that employers will have access before the event. It is possible that some employers will screen resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.