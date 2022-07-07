Mid-South veteran gets new car thanks to program that supports wounded vets

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Patrick Niedzwiedz was there as Robert Hunt got a new vehicle Thursday.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Mid-South community has come together to help a local U.S. Army veteran.

The vehicle is payment-free, presented by Military Warriors Support Foundation’s (MWSF) Transportation4Heroes program, who worked with Homer-Skelton Chrysler-Dodge Jeep and Homer Skelton Ford Millington for the gift.

Born and raised in California, Hunt lives in Cordova with his family now. He joined the Army in 1995 and served in Bosnia Herzegovina, Afghanistan, Turkey, Cuba and Iraq. He was wounded twice in action in Iraq in 2005 and 2006. Hunt has received two Purple Hearts, Combat Action Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Arrowhead device, and more.

MWSF said Hunt applied to its Transporation4Heroes program, which includes a “rigorous vetting process.” The group works with the veteran to make sure the gift helps them with their transition to civilian life.