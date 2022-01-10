x
Tennessee National Guard unit deployed Monday morning

The 268th Company out of Millington is comprised of military police soldiers and left Monday morning to begin their year-long overseas deployment.
Tennessee's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, talks with Soldiers from Millington’s 268th Military Police Company as they prepare for a yearlong deployment overseas. More than 80 Soldiers from the 268th departed for Fort Bliss, Texas, on Jan. 10, to complete final mobilization training before traveling to the Horn of Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command. (photo by Staff Sgt. Mathieu Perry)

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Over 80 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard's 268th Company deployed early Monday morning to start the first part of a year-long overseas deployment.

Based in Millington, the 268th is comprised of military police soldiers that are trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order. During their deployment to the Horn of Africa, the guardsmen will perform many different missions that will include base defense and critical site security.

“The 268th will provide security assets for ongoing missions with U.S. Africa Command,” said 1st Lt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company. “We are trained and ready for what lies ahead.”

The unit held a departure ceremony at the Millington Central High School for the families of the soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Early Monday morning, the company flew from Memphis International Airport to Fort Bliss in Texas to complete some final pre-deployment training before leaving for Africa.

“Our Soldiers have done a great job and completed a lot of training to prepare for this deployment,” said Sanders. “I’m confident in the abilities and professionalism of our Soldiers. We are all looking forward to getting overseas, doing the job we trained for, and returning home stronger than ever.”

