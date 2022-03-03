Arkansas Senate OKs one-time payments for law enforcement

The state Senate voted 33-0 in favor of legislation setting aside $50 million for the payments. It now heads to the House for a vote.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a plan to give a one-time, $5,000 payment to law enforcement officers around the state.

The state Senate on Wednesday voted 33-0 in favor of legislation setting aside $50 million for the payments, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed in his state of the state address last month.

The legislation now heads to the House for a vote.

Under the plan, the payments would go toward certified city and county law enforcement officers and state probation and parole officers.

State Police troopers would also receive a $2,000 one-time payment under the proposal.

