Asa Hutchinson officially announces presidential campaign in Bentonville

Asa Hutchinson is formally announcing his bid for the president of the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will officially launch his presidential bid at an event on the Bentonville Square on April 26, 2023.

It's in Bentonville where Hutchinson was born, practiced law, and first ran for office.

Hutchinson is also launching his bid in an area where the former president remains popular. About 62% of the county's voters supported Trump in the 2020 presidential election. But Hutchinson said the challenges he faces in winning over Trump supporters in his home territory are the same that he'll encounter in early states in the GOP contest.

Hutchinson stated that "In my experience as Congress of the head of the DEA-- involved in national security issues, it gives me the capability to address those and I'm excited about the opportunity to run."

WATCH:

Hutchinson's campaign event on Wednesday gives the former two-term governor and increasingly outspoken critic of Donald Trump a chance to introduce himself on a national stage as he makes an uphill bid for the GOP nomination. But the venue also highlights Hutchinson's portrayal of himself as a business-friendly conservative in the backyard of his state's most well-known employer. It comes at the same time potential rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war with Disney in his own state.

“It ’s both a return to something old and a rallying of something new,” said Janine Parry, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas. “It’s all encapsulated in one place.”

But Hutchinson remains an unknown to some who have recently moved to the region. That includes Gerald Hatley, a retiree who moved to neighbor Bella Vista from Texas in 2019, who was in Bentonville with his painting club one-day last week. Hatley said he wasn't familiar with Hutchinson and said he's open to supporting anyone he thought would have the best chance at unseating President Joe Biden.

“You're going uphill when you're running against Trump in the primary, whether you're running in Iowa or Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device