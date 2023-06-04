Chairman Mickell Lowery gives insight on new special adviser to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert

A soft opening of the Riverdale location could be on the table in the near future.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Janet Hooks is the incoming Special Adviser to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, and County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery expects the appointment to bring change in the way things flow at the clerk’s offices.

Hooks is in place to help alleviate the extremely long lines at clerk’s office locations across the city, and speed up clerk's office processes like getting license plates and marriage licenses. The county clerk is an elected position, making it difficult for leaders to replace the position, but Halbert did release a statement saying this:

“We are welcoming Mrs. Hooks to assist however she can to address the myriad of issues we know exist and have reported. Our team is certain she will be an asset to this process and look forward to working with her.”

Chairman Lowery said they’re done giving Clerk Halbert deadlines. Instead, they’re working on effective change and communication through Hooks' new position.

“If it takes someone an hour to get their tags, if we could decrease that by half, we’ve done a great job,” Lowery said. “So, that’s what we’re looking for, ideas to see when these offices need to be open, can the hours be extended. Are the weekends in play? Are there other means of putting some additional resources in other county buildings or even city buildings?”

Working hours of the clerk’s offices has been a longstanding issue with many residents having to take off work to get what they need done. With the possibility of the Riverdale location opening up soon, options could expand for some.

“We heard from the clerk that there is a possible day for a soft opening, so we look forward to hearing exactly when that’s going to be,” Lowery said.

While he doesn’t have an exact date for a soft opening, Lowery is hopeful to get more information in next week’s committee meeting. From his previous discussions with Clerk Halbert, the issue of a backlog is a thing of the past.

“I’m not aware of any backlogs, we had those discussions earlier on in the year,” Lowery said. “From what I understand from the clerk, those backlogs have been cleared and right now it’s just simply a staffing and processing issues.”

Lowery said they just want Halbert to have the necessary resources to fully do her job.

“We’re trying to see exactly what’s needed for her to be able to do the job that our citizens need effectively,” Lowery said.