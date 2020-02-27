Celebrities can be a game-changer for candidates just days away from Super Tuesday

Actress and activist Ashley Judd made a stop in Memphis to stump for Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Actress and activist Ashley Judd made a stop in Memphis to stump for Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren. She urged voters to not forget about voting in the primary because it’s just as important as the general election.

“It’s important to me to know that I’m doing my part to help make our country safe and fair,” Judd said. “We have so many challenges.”

Judd is a strong supporter of Warren because she believes in her policies. She stopped at local businesses and Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer’s house to speak with other supporters.

“It’s about what’s happening in a human beings life and that’s what’s going on in this beautiful little house here in Memphis,” Judd said. “It’s about how the quality of our daily life is affected by the policies that are shaped in Washington.”

Steve Mulroy, University of Memphis law professor, said a celebrity endorsement can do a lot for a campaign. With Super Tuesday less than a week away, it’s crunch time for candidates to gain support.

“This is the time to do it because in six days we’ll have Super Tuesday and not only Tennessee, but a lot of other states around the country are going to be voting,” Mulroy said.

Mulroy said celebrities can be a game-changer in politics because people tend to support who they recognize.