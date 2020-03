The primaries for the Democratic and Republican candidates for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk were on the ballot with the Presidential Primary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Shelby County voters headed to the polls for the Super Tuesday Presidential primaries, they also cast their ballots in the primary for General Sessions Court Clerk.

The office maintains all records for civil and criminal courts.

Joe Brown won the Democratic primary against 13 other contenders.

Paul Boyd came out on top of the Republican primary against four others.