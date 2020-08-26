x
Kanye West qualifies for Tennessee presidential ballot

He'll appear on the ballot with running mate Michelle Tidball, a 57-year-old spiritual coach from Cody, Wyoming.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's election's office has confirmed rapper and producer Kanye West will be on the presidential ballot in November. 

The secretary of state's office announced this week that West cleared the 275 verified signature threshold to qualify as an unaffiliated presidential candidate. 

West has qualified in a handful of states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Oklahoma and Utah. 

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he's seeking the nation's highest office on a ticket he calls the "Birthday Party."

    

