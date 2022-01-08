What you need to know before heading to the polls Thursday

Election officials said if voters plan ahead and be patient, things should run smoothly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday is Election Day in Shelby County, and for anyone who didn’t vote early, it’s time to get ready to head to the polls.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

The ballot is five pages long – one of the longest in recent history. Find a sample ballot HERE.

Voters should check for their polling place ahead of time at shelbyvote.com or by calling the Voter Ready Hotline at 901-222-1222.

Election officials said lines are historically shorter at midday.

The final tally may take longer than usual due to the long ballot and possible server issues.

Campaign workers are banned by state law from coming within 100 feet of the polling place, even from using the restroom.

The preference for paper ballots will be made available in November, not the August election.

Find voter information for the state of Tennessee at https://sos.tn.gov/govotetn.

“We were extremely pleased with the patience and preparation exhibited by Shelby County voters during the early voting period, and we urge our Election Day voters to be equally prepared,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission, in a news release.