Tennessee: Some first-time voters can't cast absentee ballot

A judge ruled that all eligible voters can cast absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say they plan to enforce a requirement that first-time voters who register by mail cast their ballots in person.

That's despite a judge’s ruling in early June that all eligible voters can cast absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, but doesn't directly address the first-time voters restriction.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sought to block that law in a mid-June federal court filing, saying it’s unclear if the state judge’s order allows that group to vote by mail.