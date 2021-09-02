Has Governor Bill Lee's response to the pandemic been effective?

Lee talked about his Covid-19 response in his State of the State address.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — In Governor Bill Lee's State of the State address Monday night, he talked about Tennessee's "consistent" response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said it's effectiveness has been due to giving more decision-making power to local leaders.

"The worldwide data on government’s success is mixed, but Tennessee’s approach has been consistent: maintain local control whenever possible, rely on people more than the government, and keep a primary focus on what we can directly impact," Lee said.

Lee has left it up to county and city leaders to issue mask mandates and closings of businesses to limit the spread.

"There was more pressure than ever to implement lockdowns and mandates and stay at home orders - but we trusted our people," Lee said.

Local 24 News asked people if they think Lee's response has been effective or ineffective. Most people said it's been effective, but there were some mixed reactions.

"It’s hard to say because to me it goes both ways," Shelby County resident Frederick Baty said.

Others, like Shelby County resident Katherine Priester, said they are glad he didn't issue strict mandates.

"I’m glad he did not shut the entire state down like some states," Priester said.

While most agree the plans have worked, they say the response time should have been better.

"Maybe it should have been ordered sooner, but we’re showing the results as it being effective," Shelby County resident Sunsiray Whitmore said.

We also asked if the regulations should fall more on local leaders to personalize the response based on the population.

"I think they take their directives from the top," Whitmore said. 'They should do whatever they can at their level."

The seriousness of this pandemic is felt by everyone from the governor to our neighbors. However, most people said the most important response is how we take care of ourselves and one another.