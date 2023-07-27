Meet the Memphis Mayoral Candidates

The ABC24 candidate profile series features a new mayoral candidate each week leading up to election day, October 5.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Each week, ABC24 will feature a different candidate to highlight where they stand on hot-button issues before Memphis voters select new city council members and a new Memphis mayor this fall.

Willie Herenton

Willie Herenton is a lifelong Memphian who served five consecutive terms as Memphis’s first Black Mayor. He talked about public safety, poverty, economic development and crime.

“We’re gonna implement some intervention, prevention and some restorative justice programs,” Herenton said. “The major thing I’d like to accomplish is forging ahead with a partnership with the Memphis Shelby County Schools.”

He said crime prevention is crucial because it’s the pipeline to how business grows in every corner of Memphis.

“It’s very difficult to recruit companies to a crime-ridden city,” Herenton said. “Low educational entertainment on the part of a large segment of our students, that’s an issue. Poverty certainly is an issue here. So, it’s just a whole array of urban issues that we need to attack and affordable housing.”

“There’s a critical housing problem here in Memphis that we need to address as well,” Herenton continued.

He also talked about the economic impact he said he already brought to the 901.

“In 1991, when I became the mayor, downtown Memphis was desolate, baron - we didn’t have any fortune 500 companies located in Memphis,” Herenton said. “Through our leadership, we forged ahead with some fantastic partnerships that today, you see big companies that have a major footprint in Memphis.”

He also addressed there were some shortfalls when he served as Mayor.

“We should have a metropolitan form of government – that was a missed opportunity for Memphis and it was on my watch,” Herenton said. “We missed getting an NFL and Nashville got that. We missed Casino gaming.”

The Casino gaming proposition could have been a high revenue source for the Bluff City.

Herenton kicked off his 2023 campaign mid-July with a group of about 100 supporters and $17,100 raised at the time.

Paul Young

While the race for mayor in Memphis is non-partisan, candidate Paul Young is still showing his true blue.

“I’m a Democrat, but I look at all people and all issues and try to make the best decision that’s going to be in the best interest of the constituents,” Young said.

He raised more than $750,000 with more than nine weeks until election day, and there are no plans of slowing down in sight. He does, however, have plans to address the mistrust between the community and the Memphis Police Department.

“We have raised over $750,000. We have over $600,000 cash on hand,” Young said. “The most important statistic from that is the fact that we have over 2800 individuals that have donated to our campaign.”

Young has an expectation for more young people to get out and vote this year. So he’s using funds to target all age groups and get his name into households.

“I think the younger voters will vote if they see someone that represents their interests, and I think to date they haven’t seen that,” Young said.

Addressing crime, one of the biggest interests in Memphis, he said when it comes to youth, it's important to make sure those who are committing the crimes are held accountable, but also important to identify who's likely to be in the pool of people creating crimes in the future and "injecting opportunities in their lives."

"When we know they've been trolling from school, we know they've been getting suspended, let's find programs that are located in their ZIP codes. Let’s work with their churches. Let's work with the community groups to make sure that we are getting those children enrolled in some programs. That's gonna change their trajectory.”

Young also stressed the culture of MPD as a top priority of his.

“We have some major issues that we want to address within MPD, the culture or subculture that led to the tragic incident of Tyre Nichols. We want to make sure that that's rooted out, but we also want to make sure that there is transparency, that there's a restoration of trust and faith from the public and we want to make sure that the person at the top is leading that charge.”

Aside from crime and MPD, there’s still blight. It’s an issue residents voice time and time again, with seemingly no end in sight.

“Our neighborhoods are not attractive,” Young asserted. “We need to make sure that they're being cleaned up, that we are addressing blight in a very aggressive way, and that's going to be one of my top priorities as mayor.”

Floyd Bonner

Sheriff Floyd Bonner was elected to Shelby County’s top law enforcement seat back in 2018 as the county’s first Black sheriff. Now, he’s running for mayor with his eyes on the city’s crime.

His plan is intervention and prevention for juveniles, the same plan outline in many of the candidates' campaigns.

“We need more police officers, and I think that number should be around 2500,” Bonner said. “Until we can get those officers hired, the ones that are working in the precincts, we need to get them out on the streets and working in the communities, not riding or just responding to calls, but in the communities talking to the citizens and finding out what’s really going on.”

Aside from the biggest talk of town, crime, Bonner sees education as a top priority.

“There are going to be some children that are not going to want to go to college, but we've got to show them that there is a path to success, and everyone does not have to go to college to be successful,” Bonner said.

However, when it comes to success and lack of success, the operation of the Shelby County jail is in the spotlight.

“Many things that we’ve taken hits on in the jail, for instance, some of the jail deaths, those detainees never even made it to the jail,” Bonner said. “For instance, the jail death where a gentleman was killed. Well, he had a DUI, and he never entered the jail, but he died at the hospital. So, I don’t think the complete picture has been told about our jail.”

In 2023, there have been three deaths in the jail as of August 10, and in the same time frame in 2022, there were seven deaths in the jail. Regardless, Bonner touts his management of the sheriff’s department as Memphians get closer to election day.

“I have a $193 million budget,” Bonner said. “I have close to 2,000 employees. So, when you look at the next leader of this city, do they have those type of management skills, and I do.”