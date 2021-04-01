Mississippi Senator joins other lawmakers in push to allow 18-year-old to buy guns from federally licensed dealers

Cindy Hyde-Smith is one a handful of republicans co-sponsoring "the Second Amendment Mandates Equality of 2021 Act."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi Senator has signed on to help write a bill giving 18-year-olds the right to buy handguns from federally licensed dealers.

Her gun proposals are a stark contrast to President Biden's push for stricter gun legislation.

Hyde-Smith also introduced proposals to give gun owners $100 every year for taking gun safety and training courses.

She also wants to remove the ban on transporting short-barreled rifles.

The following is the full news release from Hyde-Smith.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) in introducing legislation to reinstate the right of adults between the ages of 18 and 20 to purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer.

The Second Amendment Mandates Equality (SAME) Act of 2021 would repeal a law that currently prevents adults under 21 from buying a handgun. Under current federal law, 18-year-old may only purchase shotguns and rifles.

“The right to keep and bear all firearms is a fundamental right that should not be restricted by the federal government. This legislation would repeal the arbitrary restriction for citizens between 18 and 20 years old from purchasing a handgun,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am pleased to join my colleagues in this effort to protect our constitutional Second Amendment rights.”

“The Second Amendment is a constitutional right, and does not treat 18-year-olds as second-class adults,” Lummis said. “In keeping with the Supreme Court’s Heller decision, the SAME Act would overturn our current restrictive anti-handgun statute and ensure equal treatment under law for adults under 21. Ultimately, if we trust 18-year-olds enough to defend our country and to choose our elected officials, we should trust them enough to purchase a handgun.”

Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) also cosponsored the SAME Act, and Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives.

Gun Owners of America and the National Association for Gun Rights also endorsed the SAME Act.