New legislation aims to replace Confederate Flag Day with Arkansas Day

Arkansas leaders have filed House Bill 1916, which would change "Confederate Flag Day" to "Arkansas Day."

Arkansas representatives have introduced a bill on Monday, April 12, to create Arkansas Day, with State Representative Austin McCollum (R-Bentonville) and State Senator Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) acting as the primary sponsors.

House Bill 1916 would no longer acknowledge the Saturday preceding Easter Sunday as "Confederate Flag Day," but instead recognize it as "Arkansas Day."

"Arkansas Day shall be a day to reflect on the rich history, national treasures, diverse cultures, unmatched hospitality, shared spirit, and human resilience that make the people of this state proud to be Arkansans," according to the first draft of the bill.

In January, State Representative Andrew Collins (D-Little Rock) and Senator Davis introduced House Bill 1203 that would repeal Confederate Flag Day in its entirety. It was referred to a House committee and has yet to see any further action.