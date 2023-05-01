Tennessee governor and first lady announce Memphis visit to give meals to foster families

Partnering with Mid-South Food Bank, Maria Lee's initiative is said to be providing stable food boxes contained with fresh produce and shelf stable items.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee governor Bill Lee and first Lady Maria Lee have said they will be in Memphis on Wednesday to distribute meal boxes to foster families. They said this will be a gesture of gratitude for Shelby County serving foster children.

Partnering with Mid-South Food Bank, Maria Lee's initiative is said to be providing stable food boxes contained with fresh produce and shelf stable items. This initiative is called Tennessee Serves.