Tennessee governor and first lady announce Memphis visit to give meals to foster families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee governor Bill Lee and first Lady Maria Lee have said they will be in Memphis on Wednesday to distribute meal boxes to foster families. They said this will be a gesture of gratitude for Shelby County serving foster children.
Partnering with Mid-South Food Bank, Maria Lee's initiative is said to be providing stable food boxes contained with fresh produce and shelf stable items. This initiative is called Tennessee Serves.
Additionally, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is said to be attending the event as well as Department of Children's Services Commissioner Margie Quin, local pastors and representatives from TN Fosters Hope.