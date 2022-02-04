x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, GOP push for more scrutiny of school libraries

His remarks come less than a week after a Tennessee school board banned 'Maus,' a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he supports placing more scrutiny over school libraries so that students consume "age appropriate" content. 

The Republican's remarks come less than a week after a local Tennessee school board attracted national attention for banning a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.

RELATED: Pulitzer-winning graphic novel about Holocaust banned by East Tennessee school district

Across the country, conservative officials are increasingly attempting to limit the exposure of certain books to children, particularly books that touch on structural racism and LGBTQ issues. 

Lee has filed a separate bill that would require school libraries to post their contents online and regularly review their policies to make sure the materials are "age-appropriate" for the children accessing them. 

The bill was filed Monday.

RELATED: "I was flabbergasted, then angry" | Maus author speaks out about the removal of his novel from McMinn Co. Schools curriculum

Related Articles

In Other News

Mississippi governor signs law allowing medical marijuana