Tennessee House bill on police residency amended to only include Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee House Republicans amended a bill on residency requirements for new police officers so the measure effectively only applies to Memphis.

HB0105 would ban local governments from having residency requirements for first responders.

The bill initially covered the entire state, but the amendment said it would now only apply to departments with 1,600 or more law enforcement positions. Memphis has about 2,000 - the largest in the state.

The bill now goes to the Tennessee House's local government committee for a vote.