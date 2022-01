A Tennessee lawmaker said schools should return to an 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. school day statewide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Will a later school start time bring better outcomes for school students? One Nashville lawmaker thinks so.

Rep. John Clemmons filed a bill this week and said schools across the Volunteer State should return to an 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. school day.

The bill is aimed at ensuring academic success.