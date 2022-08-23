Incoming county commissioners address oversight plans for Clerk Wanda Halbert

Halbert faces bipartisan criticism for being in Jamaica the same week she closed all offices to catch up on services.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, new developments emerged in the latest fallout with the Shelby County Clerk's Office.

Monday, those at the state comptroller's office said Clerk Wanda Halbert went 'AWOL' on vacation in Jamaica, the same week she closed all offices to catch up on services.

Halbert's oversight, and potential discussions for her removal, will be up to a newly sworn-in Shelby County Commission that takes over in a few weeks.

One of those new members, Britney Thornton, told ABC24: "Shelby County government already has distrust issues and this latest news with the Shelby County Clerk exacerbates this. While the voters just spoke re-electing Clerk Halbert, my first priority is to figure out where the breakdown is in operations that can't meet the demand of the customers."

"When you are going through a crisis, the general has to be with the troops," outgoing Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner added.

Turner believed Halbert's latest negative headline will put more pressure on the next board to hold her - and her office - accountable to citizens.

"I don't begrudge anyone for taking a vacation but you should probably look at timing and perhaps this was not the best time to take a vacation," Turner added.

"It is absolutely ridiculous, so we are looking at options," Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright said.

There are two options. One is a voter recall petition starting next February, that would require signatures of 15% of registered voters and then 50% of the vote to agree.

In the other option, the Shelby County Commission could ask the Tennessee Attorney General if there's been misconduct and if so, the AG could remove the clerk.

"It's certainly my thought that she should either think about stepping down herself if she's not willing to do the job or we should explore whatever opportunities we have to oust her because she has abandoned her duties," Wright added.