Disability advocates are suing Mississippi over prison conditions

JACKSON, Miss — An advocacy group for the disabled is suing Mississippi's Department of Corrections, alleging disabled prisoners are suffering inhumane conditions at the state's prisons.

The Clarion Ledger reports Disability Rights Mississippi filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday against the department and the state prisons' health provider, Vitalcore Health Strategies LLC.

The complaint cites severe and barbaric conditions at state prisons that put prisoners at risk of harm.

The lawsuit was filed after monitoring three facilities: South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and Mississippi State Penitentiary or Parchman Prison Farm.

MDOC spokesman Leo Honeycutt said Wednesday the state does not comment on pending litigation.