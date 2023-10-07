Flooding in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky shuts down roads and forces some evacuations

Several inches of rain has fallen over the last 24 hours in the region along the Mississippi River.

HICKMAN, Ky. — Flooding in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky has shut down roads and prompted some home evacuations.

Several inches of rain fell over the last 24 hours in the region along the Mississippi River, causing flash flooding.

The Obion County School District canceled classes on Friday due to the flooding. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers assisted the Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Union City Police Department with evacuations from areas affected by the historic flooding.

Gibson, Weakley, Crockett and Greene counties were also affected by flooding, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.

The National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said in a preliminary report that an EF1 tornado touched down in Roane County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, officials said.

More than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain fell after midnight in Hickman, a western Kentucky city near the Missouri border, weather officials said. Several roads were closed, some due to mud sliding onto the pavement, officials said.