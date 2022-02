He plans to work from home for a few days. Wicker was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in August.

JACKSON, Miss — Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old made the announcement Friday. He says he is fully vaccinated and in good health.

About two weeks after that diagnosis, he said he had received a clean bill of health and was ready to start traveling the state again.