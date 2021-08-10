Some Mississippi child care providers say they can't access relief money

The child care providers claim they are having problems accessing federal funds through the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi child care providers are complaining that they are being forced to endure financial hardships, some even being forced to close their doors, because of the challenge of accessing federal funds through the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Deloris Suel, president of the Child Care Directors Network Alliance, told WLBT-TV that the state has failed to distribute half a billion dollars in federal money meant to support child care providers.

Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services Bob Anderson said the agency is not sitting on federal child care money, but that officials want to distribute the funds "responsibly, prudently and carefully" and within the parameters of state and federal guidelines.