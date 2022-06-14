Buc-ee's to open first Tennessee location

Buc-ee's has one other store currently under construction in the Volunteer State, located in Sevierville.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Country store and gas station chain Buc-ee's has announced it will open its first Tennessee location.

The Texas-based company said it will open its newest store at 2045 Genesis Rd. in Crossville on Monday, June 27. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m.

“Crossville is in the heart of such a beautiful community, located just about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Whether folks are headed to Music City, the Great Smoky Mountains, or beyond, Buc-ee’s Crossville will now provide a delicious, safe, and fun place to stop. There’s never been a better time to be in Tennessee.”

Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019 and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida and two in Georgia. Buc-ee's recently opened its first stores in Kentucky and South Carolina as well, and broke ground on its first Colorado location in June.