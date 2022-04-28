Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine to speak in Tennessee

The free event features one former U.S. ambassador interviewing another at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — As Russian aggression continues in Kyiv, some Tennesseans will have the opportunity to make sense of the conflict through someone familiar with Ukraine’s geopolitical relationships. Former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is slated to take part in the “Ashe Lecture Series” at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville on Monday, May 2.

Most recently serving as Ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019, Ambassador Yovanovitch aims to share her experiences as well as observations about the current Ukrainian climate with those from the public (at no cost) in the University of Tennessee’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy.

The former U.S. Ambassador will be asked questions by another former U.S. Ambassador—Margaret Scobey is the former U.S. Ambassador to Egypt and Syria. Additionally, Scobey is a Baker Center board member. In fact, the entire “Ashe Lecture” series began in 2012 with funding provided by former Knoxville mayor and U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Victor Ashe.

“Ambassador Yovanovitch has been a pivotal figure in Ukrainian American relations, and few diplomats are as familiar with Ukraine as she is,” Ashe said in a press release. “We are so fortunate she will share her many insights with us during her Baker Center event.”

Yovanovitch’s new book, “Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir,” will be available on site and there will be an opportunity for the ambassador to sign copies. Specifically, Margaret Scobey will interview Ambassador Yovanovitch at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Union, Pilot Ballroom, 1502 Cumberland Ave in Knoxville.

In 2019, Yovanovitch was met with applause from members of the public after testifying in the Donald Trump impeachment probe.